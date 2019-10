(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2019 ) :Baghbanpura police on Tuesday arrested nine gamblers and recovered stake money amounting to Rs 215,000 from their possession.

The police conducted a raid near Shalimar Gardens and arrested the accused namely Aslam alias Achaa, Saleem, Ghulam Abbas, Ashfaq, Ismael, Nadeem, Faqeer Hussain, Muhammad Asalm and Ahmad.

The police have registered a case.