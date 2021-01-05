Nine gamblers arrested in sargodha

Police on Tuesday in their ongoing crackdown against anti social elements rounded up nine gamblers, besides recovering bet money from their possession

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2021 ) :Police on Tuesday in their ongoing crackdown against anti social elements rounded up nine gamblers, besides recovering bet money from their possession.

A spokesman of police said that police team while acting on a tip off, conducted raid at Block-C and arrested 9 gamblers with stake money from their possession.

They were identified as Muhammad Saleem, Shahabu Din, Rafique, Nasir, Qaisar Ali, Muhammad Bashir,Muhammad Yousuf,Azam and Mazhar Iqbal.

A case had been registered against them under gambling act.