Nine Gamblers Arrested In Sargodha
Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Tue 05th January 2021 | 01:12 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2021 ) :Police on Tuesday in their ongoing crackdown against anti social elements rounded up nine gamblers, besides recovering bet money from their possession.
A spokesman of police said that police team while acting on a tip off, conducted raid at Block-C and arrested 9 gamblers with stake money from their possession.
They were identified as Muhammad Saleem, Shahabu Din, Rafique, Nasir, Qaisar Ali, Muhammad Bashir,Muhammad Yousuf,Azam and Mazhar Iqbal.
A case had been registered against them under gambling act.