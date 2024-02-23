Nine Gamblers Arrested Over Cock Fighting
Faizan Hashmi Published February 23, 2024 | 02:50 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2024) Police have arrested nine gamblers on cock fights and recovered 10 mobile phones, stake money of Rs 23,850, a Suzuki Carry, 12 motorcycles, two chickens and other items from their possession during a crackdown here on Friday, informed a police spokesman.
According to the details, Wah Cantt Police held nine gamblers identified as Mehtab, Waqas, Saad, Taimoor, Gul Naz, Ismail, Sakhawat, Ishaq and Zulfiqar.
Police have registered a case against all the accused and further investigation is in progress.
SP Potohar Nisar Nawaz appreciated the performance of the police team adding that gambling was the root of other evils and action against such elements would be continued.
Recent Stories
New Zealand’s tour to Pakistan: Expected schedule unveiled
Shadab Khan attribute Islamabad United’s loss to DRS
JC Okays name of Justice Shahzad Ahmed Khan as new LHC CJ
IMF vows to collaborate with Pakistan’s newly elected govt
Maryam Nawaz all set to become first female Punjab chief minister today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 February 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 February 2024
Canadian sentenced to life in prison for 'terrorist' murders of Muslim family
Scotland's 'full focus' is on England result in Six Nations, says Townsend
Rossouw, bowlers help Quetta Gladiators beat Islamabad in low-scoring fixture
Pakistan to present position on Israel in ICJ on Friday: FO Spokesperson
Dr Najeeb emphasis on completing IMF program
More Stories From Pakistan
-
PML-N accuses PTI rivals of deliberate controversy in Islamabad election results8 minutes ago
-
Two accused involved in Hundi, illegal currency arrested9 minutes ago
-
Growers ask CM to take notice of water shortage for crops18 minutes ago
-
Legendary poet Josh Malihabadi remembered on his 42nd death anniversary19 minutes ago
-
20 criminals busted29 minutes ago
-
270 kites recovered58 minutes ago
-
PHC extends interim bail of former KP minister till March 41 hour ago
-
Senators perturbed over PMDC’s lopsided criteria for foreign medical graduates1 hour ago
-
Old enmity claims life1 hour ago
-
ECP notifies three more returned candidates of NA1 hour ago
-
Journalists pillar of democracy, freedom of expression: Solangi1 hour ago
-
Peshawar Dental College celebrates ‘White Coat’ ceremony1 hour ago