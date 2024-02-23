Nine gamblers arrested over cock fighting

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2024) Police have arrested nine gamblers on cock fights and recovered 10 mobile phones, stake money of Rs 23,850, a Suzuki Carry, 12 motorcycles, two chickens and other items from their possession during a crackdown here on Friday, informed a police spokesman.

According to the details, Wah Cantt Police held nine gamblers identified as Mehtab, Waqas, Saad, Taimoor, Gul Naz, Ismail, Sakhawat, Ishaq and Zulfiqar.

Police have registered a case against all the accused and further investigation is in progress.

SP Potohar Nisar Nawaz appreciated the performance of the police team adding that gambling was the root of other evils and action against such elements would be continued.