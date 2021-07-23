Nine gamblers arrested; Rs 20,400 cash stake money recovered

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jul, 2021 ) :Race Course police on Friday arrested nine gamblers and recovered Rs 20,400 cash stake money, 10 mobile phones and other items from their possession.

According to a police spokesman, Race Course police acting on a tip-off conducted a raid and rounded up nine gamblers namely Amir Saddique, Daniyal, Amir, Imran, Adnan, Waqas, Yousaf, Dilawar and Nadeem allegedly involved in betting while playing cards.

Police recovered Rs 20,400 cash stake money, 10 mobile phones and other items from their possession.

A case had been registered against all the accused while further investigation is underway. Superintendent Police (SP) Potohar division appreciated the police team and directed them to continue crackdown against lawbreakers.