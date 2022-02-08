Nine gamblers arrested; Rs 49,810 stake money recovered

Police have arrested nine gamblers and recovered Rs 49,810 cash stake money, 12 mobile phones, and valuables from their possession, the police spokesman said

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2022 ) :Police have arrested nine gamblers and recovered Rs 49,810 cash stake money, 12 mobile phones, and valuables from their possession, the police spokesman said.

He informed that Chontra Police arrested five gamblers identified as Hashmat Khan, Muhammad Waqas, Safi ur Rehman, Usman Tariq and Tahir Mehmood.

Police recovered Rs 20,250 cash stake money, five mobile phones and valuables from their possession.

In another raid, Jatli police held four gamblers namely Faisal Nadeem, Masood, Waseem Iqbal and Toseef Iqbal, allegedly involved in betting on cock fight and recovered Rs 29,560 cash stake money, seven mobile phones and other itemsfrom their possession.

SP Saddar appreciated the performance of SHOs and their teams and said that gambling is the root cause of other evils and those involved in such crimes do not deserve any concession.