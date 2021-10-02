UrduPoint.com

Nine Gamblers Arrested; Rs 6,880 Cash Stake Money Recovered

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 53 seconds ago Sat 02nd October 2021 | 07:10 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2021 ) :Police have arrested nine gamblers and recovered Rs 6,880 cash stake money and other items from their possession.

According to a police spokesman, R.A.Bazar police acting on a tip-off conducted a raid and rounded up nine gamblers namely Zameer, Jahangir, Hamza, Nadeem, Babar, Muhammad Afaq, Wajid, Javed and Bashir, allegedly involved in betting while playing Chinese Fish Game.

Police recovered Rs 6,880 cash stake money, five mobile phones, a Chinese Fish Game Table and other items from their possession.

A case has been registered against all the accused while further investigation is underway.

Superintendent of Police, Potohar division appreciated the police team and directed to continue crackdown against lawbreakers.

