Nine gamblers arrested,Rs 43,500 stake money recovered

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2022 ) :Rawalpindi district Police have arrested nine gamblers and recovered Rs 43,500 stake money, 10 mobile phones and valuables from their possession here on Wednesday, a police spokesman said.

He informed that Saddar Wah police conducted a raid and arrested nine gamblers namely Azmat, Saeed, Qaiser, Adnan, Nazik Hussain, Jamal, Waseem, Attaullah and Jahangir.

A case has been registered against them while further investigation in under process.

Superintendent of Police, Potohar, Rana Abdul Wahab said that gambling is the root cause of other evils and those involved in such crimes do not deserve any concession.