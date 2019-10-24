Nine gamblers booked in Kohat

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

City police here Thursday raided a private casino and arrested nine gamblers involved in betting at Hangu Road

According to spokesman, the raid was conducted in the limits of City Police Station at Peerano Market.

The arrested gamblers were identified as Faridullah, Akhter Zeb, Masto Khan, Javed, Waqas Khan, Zeeshan, Ramazan, Khair Muhammad, and Unser Waseem.

Police has registered the case and investigations are underway.