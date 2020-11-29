UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Nine Gamblers Held During Raid

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Sun 29th November 2020 | 07:20 PM

Nine gamblers held during raid

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2020 ) :Police have arrested nine gamblers besides recovering bet money amounting Rs 20,300 and eight mobile phones from their possession here on Sunday.

Police spokesman said that Bani Police got information that some people were busy in playing gambling during course of action, police arrested the gamblers identified as Khawaja shahzad, Ziafat, Khizer Ali, Mumtaz Haider, Jameel Ahmed, Abdul waheed, Muhammad Aqeel, Rizwa Ullah and Muhammad Rizwan.

Police have registered separate cases against all of them under gambling act. City Police Officer (CPO) Muhammad Ahsan Younas appreciated the performance of Bani Police team adding that strict action must be taken against anti social elements adding that no one would be allowed to carry illegal activity.

Related Topics

Police Mobile Bani Money Sunday All From

Recent Stories

Etihad Airways to commence flights from Beijing to ..

11 minutes ago

Sharjah Ruler inaugurates Al Shamal Pasture in Al ..

41 minutes ago

UAE Ambassador presents credentials as non-residen ..

1 hour ago

UAE to celebrate Commemoration Day

1 hour ago

Saudi Arabia Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai announces ..

2 hours ago

CBUAE, SAMA issue report on results of joint digit ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.