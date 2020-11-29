Nine gamblers held during raid

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2020 ) :Police have arrested nine gamblers besides recovering bet money amounting Rs 20,300 and eight mobile phones from their possession here on Sunday.

Police spokesman said that Bani Police got information that some people were busy in playing gambling during course of action, police arrested the gamblers identified as Khawaja shahzad, Ziafat, Khizer Ali, Mumtaz Haider, Jameel Ahmed, Abdul waheed, Muhammad Aqeel, Rizwa Ullah and Muhammad Rizwan.

Police have registered separate cases against all of them under gambling act. City Police Officer (CPO) Muhammad Ahsan Younas appreciated the performance of Bani Police team adding that strict action must be taken against anti social elements adding that no one would be allowed to carry illegal activity.