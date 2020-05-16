Nine gamblers held in Police raid in Rawalpindi

The Saddar Wah Police Saturday raided at a gambling den and arrested 9 persons involved in gambling activities

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2020 ) :The Saddar Wah Police Saturday raided at a gambling den and arrested 9 persons involved in gambling activities.

According to police spokesman, acting on a tip off, police raided and held nine persons namely Dilawar alias Mama, Majid, Tahir, Arshad, Jamal, Qadeer, Bukhtayar and Mohsin when they were busy in gambling.

During crackdown, the police also seized bet money Rs. 42300, 8 cell phones, gambling tools and other valuable items from their possession.

Police have registered separate cases under gambling act while further investigations was underway.