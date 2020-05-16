UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Nine Gamblers Held In Police Raid In Rawalpindi

Sumaira FH 48 seconds ago Sat 16th May 2020 | 07:11 PM

Nine gamblers held in Police raid in Rawalpindi

The Saddar Wah Police Saturday raided at a gambling den and arrested 9 persons involved in gambling activities

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2020 ) :The Saddar Wah Police Saturday raided at a gambling den and arrested 9 persons involved in gambling activities.

According to police spokesman, acting on a tip off, police raided and held nine persons namely Dilawar alias Mama, Majid, Tahir, Arshad, Jamal, Qadeer, Bukhtayar and Mohsin when they were busy in gambling.

During crackdown, the police also seized bet money Rs. 42300, 8 cell phones, gambling tools and other valuable items from their possession.

Police have registered separate cases under gambling act while further investigations was underway.

Related Topics

Police Saddar Money From

Recent Stories

UAE provides 43 tonnes of food aid to residents of ..

27 minutes ago

A Century in Flux: Chapter II at Sharjah Art Museu ..

27 minutes ago

Iran sentences French-Iranian academic to 5 years

39 seconds ago

Football returns, beaches reopen as Europe eases l ..

40 seconds ago

Belarus to Get First Batch of Saudi Oil on Saturda ..

42 seconds ago

WHO, OIC Renew Cooperation Deal Ahead of 2021 Toky ..

44 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.