Nine Gamblers, Rs 112850 Stake Money Seized In Kohat

Fri 08th May 2020 | 04:18 PM

Nine gamblers, Rs 112850 stake money seized in Kohat

The district police on Friday arrested nine gamblers during a raid at Ustarzai area and seized stake money of Rs112850 from gambling den

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2020 ) :The district police on Friday arrested nine gamblers during a raid at Ustarzai area and seized stake money of Rs112850 from gambling den.

The spokesperson of the police said that following tip off, a police party headed by Station House Officer (SHO) Humayun Khan of Ustarzai police station conducted raided on gambling den and arrested nine gamblers when they were busy in gambling.

The spokesperson said that police also recovered stake money of Rs112,850 besides a pistol with cartridges from possession of the gamblers.

Police registered a case against the gamblers.

