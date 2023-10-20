Nine gamblers held with stake money

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2023) City police have arrested nine gamblers and recovered mobile phones and stake money from their possession during crackdown.

SHO City police station Sabir Klasra talking to media said that a police team raided at a gambling den near Jhung road and arrested nine gamblers including Abdul Hakeem, Rajab Ali, Shahbaz Bashir, Aniq Ahmad while three gamblers managed to flee from there.

The police have also recovered mobile phones worth Rs five lac and thousands of rupee cash from their possession. Police have registered cases against 12 gamblers.