Nine gamblers held with stake money

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2024) Police claimed to have arrested nine gamblers and recovered stake money from their possession during the crackdown.

According to details, SHO Makhdoom Rasheed police station Muhammad Amin Jhandir along with his team raided and arrested the gamblers.

The police have also recovered Rs 7000 cash and other goods from their possession. Police have registered cases against the gamblers and launched legal action.

