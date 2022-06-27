Nine gangsters held

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2022 ) :Police claimed on Monday to have arrested 9 gangsters of two robbers gang from various parts of the district and recovered looted valuables and illegal weapons from their possession.

SHO Madina Town police station Rana Maghfoor Ahmad along with his team conducted raids and succeeded in 3 members of a dacoit gang including ring leader Mushtaq, Umar Farooq, etc. from Chak No.208-RB.

The police recovered 2 motorcycles, 3 pistols, mobile phones, cash and other valuables from their possession.

The outlaws were wanted by police in a number of dacoity, robbery and other cases.

Similarly, Balochni police arrested 6 dacoits of a gang including Luqman alias Loha (ring leader), Arif Ali, Usman Ali, Muhammad Ali, etc. from Chak No.67-RB and Chak No.68-RB. The police recovered 4 motorcycles, 6 pistols, mobilephones, cash and valuables from their possession.

Further investigation was underway.