Nine Gas Meters Disconnected

Umer Jamshaid Published August 28, 2024 | 04:30 PM

Nine gas meters disconnected

LODHRAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2024) The Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) disconnected nine more gas meters

over violations.

The teams disconnected the metre of a consumer over non billing.

In different areas of Multan, the meters of five customers were found tampered and their meters

were also disconnected.

A consumer meter in Dunyapur was also disconnected.

Additionally, extensions of five customers who were supplying gas to multiple

homes were removed.

The meters of two customers, which were installed far from the service line, were

shifted to the service line.

