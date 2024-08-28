Nine Gas Meters Disconnected
Umer Jamshaid Published August 28, 2024 | 04:30 PM
LODHRAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2024) The Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) disconnected nine more gas meters
over violations.
The teams disconnected the metre of a consumer over non billing.
In different areas of Multan, the meters of five customers were found tampered and their meters
were also disconnected.
A consumer meter in Dunyapur was also disconnected.
Additionally, extensions of five customers who were supplying gas to multiple
homes were removed.
The meters of two customers, which were installed far from the service line, were
shifted to the service line.
