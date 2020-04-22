UrduPoint.com
Nine Held, 2.53 Kg Hashish, 190 Liter Liquor Seized In Sargodha

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Wed 22nd April 2020 | 05:29 PM

Nine held, 2.53 Kg hashish, 190 liter liquor seized in Sargodha

Police have arrested nine accused and recovered narcotics and weapons from them

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2020 ) :Police have arrested nine accused and recovered narcotics and weapons from them.

The police spokesman said on Wednesday that during continued drive against drug pushers and criminals, the teams of different police station have conducted raids at various places under their jurisdictions and arrested nine accused recovering 2.

53 kilograms hashish, 190 liter liquor, one gun 12 bore and one Pistol 30 bore from them.

The arrested include Jawad Hussain, Muhammad Anwar, Muhammad Muneer, Amir Shahzad, Mujahid Hussain, Muhammad Aslam, Tahir Bilal, Waseem Abbas and Irfan. The police have registered separate cases against the accused and started investigation.

