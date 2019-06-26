UrduPoint.com
Nine Held As Two Brothels Raided In Pindi

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 32 seconds ago Wed 26th June 2019 | 09:23 PM

The police under their operation against anti-social elements have busted two brothels and arrested nine accused including seven women and two men who were allegedly involved in immoral activities

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2019 ) :The police under their operation against anti-social elements have busted two brothels and arrested nine accused including seven women and two men who were allegedly involved in immoral activities.

The police spokesman said that Saddar Wah police, following a tip-off, raided a brothel and arrested Guriya Bibi, Sobia, Shahida, Sana, Ramazana Bibi and Sohail Gul.

Meanwhile, Cantt police raided at a room in Flashman Hotel and arrested Ishaq, Rabia and Israt Gul.

The police also registered a case against hotel manager identified as Junaid.

