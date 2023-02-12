Nine held, contraband recovered

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2023 ) :Police on Sunday arrested nine people and seized narcotics and illegal weapons from them.

In a crackdown against drug peddlers and criminals, the police arrested Zubair, Khurrum, Muhammed Majid, Ali Imran, Arif, Mubarik Ali, Muhammed Imran, Munawar and Rasheedand recovered 3.77 kg hashish, 30 liters of liqour and illegal weapons from their possession.

Cases have been registered.