Nine held, contraband seized

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st May, 2021 ) :Police arrested nine accused and recovered narcotics and weapons from their possession.

Police said on Saturday that during continued drive against drug pushers and criminals, the police teams of different police stations conducted raids within their jurisdiction and arrested 9 accused and recovered 1.

450 kg hashish, 55 liter liquor and five pistols 30 bore from them.

They were identified- Nasar, Faisal, Tahir, Habib, Bilal Hussain, Nadeem etc.

Police registered separate cases and started investigation.