Nine held, contraband seized

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st May, 2021 ) :Policearrested nine accused and recovered narcotics and weaponsfromtheir possession.

Police said on Saturday that during continued drive against drug pushers andcriminals, thepoliceteams of differentpolicestations conducted raids within their jurisdiction and arrested 9 accused and recovered 1.

450 kg hashish, 55 liter liquor and five pistols 30 borefromthem.

They were identified- Nasar, Faisal, Tahir, Habib, Bilal Hussain, Nadeem etc.

Police registered separate cases and started investigation.