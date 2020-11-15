UrduPoint.com
Nine Held During Crackdown Against Criminals And Drug Pushers In Capital

Faizan Hashmi 45 seconds ago Sun 15th November 2020 | 05:30 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2020 ) :Islamabad Police have arrested nine accused during the last 24 hours in its crackdown against drug pushers and criminal elements and recovered narcotics and wine from them, a police spokesman.

He said that Aabpara police arrested two persons namely Nabeel and Shahzad and recovered 15 liters alcohol and 112 gram ice from their possession respectively. Karachi company police arrested an accused Shahbaz and recovered 10 wine bottles from him.

Sabzi Mandi police arrested an Afghan national identified as living illegally in the country.

Khanna police arrested an accused Tariq involved in a theft case. CIA police team arrested an accused Waseem Raza and recovered 30 bore pistol from him. Bhara Kahu police arrested Shrafat for having 230 gram hashish. Ramana police arrested an accused Umair Ashraf and recovered 30 bore pistol from him. Sihala police arrested an accused Noor and recovered 1135 gram hashish from him.

Cases have been registered against these nabbed persons and further legal proceeding is underway.

