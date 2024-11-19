Nine held for carrying illegal arms

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2024) Police have arrested nine illegal arms holders and recovered arms and ammunition from their possession during a crackdown.

According to police spokesman, Sadiqabad, Naseerabad, Race Course, Wah Cantt, Mandra, Jatli and Chakri police rounded up nine illegal arm holders namely Ijaz, Abbas, Suleman, Ubaidullah, Waheed, Imran, Zia Mehboob, Sajid and Basharat and recovered eight pistols 30 bore, a 9mm pistol and ammunition from their possession.

Police have registered separate cases against the accused and further investigation was in progress.

SSP Operations commended police teams and instructed to take strict action against those carrying illegal weapons.