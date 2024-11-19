Open Menu

Nine Held For Carrying Illegal Arms

Faizan Hashmi Published November 19, 2024 | 02:40 PM

Nine held for carrying illegal arms

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2024) Police have arrested nine illegal arms holders and recovered arms and ammunition from their possession during a crackdown.

According to police spokesman, Sadiqabad, Naseerabad, Race Course, Wah Cantt, Mandra, Jatli and Chakri police rounded up nine illegal arm holders namely Ijaz, Abbas, Suleman, Ubaidullah, Waheed, Imran, Zia Mehboob, Sajid and Basharat and recovered eight pistols 30 bore, a 9mm pistol and ammunition from their possession.

Police have registered separate cases against the accused and further investigation was in progress.

SSP Operations commended police teams and instructed to take strict action against those carrying illegal weapons.

Related Topics

Police Sadiqabad Progress From Race Allied Rental Modarba

Recent Stories

US warns Turkey for hosting Hamas members

US warns Turkey for hosting Hamas members

1 hour ago
 Gold price once again increases by Rs3600 per tola ..

Gold price once again increases by Rs3600 per tola in Pakistan

1 hour ago
 Shahid Aslam appointed as Pakistan new batting coa ..

Shahid Aslam appointed as Pakistan new batting coach

2 hours ago
 Honhaar Scholarship Program launched for students ..

Honhaar Scholarship Program launched for students in Punjab

2 hours ago
 PSX 100 Index soars to new high with 430-point gai ..

PSX 100 Index soars to new high with 430-point gain

3 hours ago
 Defence exhibition 'IDEAS 2024' begins in Karachi ..

Defence exhibition 'IDEAS 2024' begins in Karachi today

3 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 November 2024

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 November 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 November 2024

6 hours ago
 PTI wants to disrupt law & order under pretense of ..

PTI wants to disrupt law & order under pretense of protest: Ihsan

15 hours ago
 King Edward Medical University (KEMU) 14th convoca ..

King Edward Medical University (KEMU) 14th convocation held

15 hours ago
 Punjab govt hosts dinner for ECO Cultural Institut ..

Punjab govt hosts dinner for ECO Cultural Institute, Tehran delegation

15 hours ago
 Sweden, Finland urge residents to be ready for war

Sweden, Finland urge residents to be ready for war

15 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan