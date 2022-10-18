UrduPoint.com

Nine Held For Carrying Illegal Weapons

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 18, 2022 | 05:10 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2022 ) :Police have arrested nine illegal arm holders and recovered arms ammunition and bullets from their possession during crackdown here on Tuesday, informed police spokesman.

According to the details, Waris Khan police recovered 1 pistol of 30 bore from Haider Ali.

Similarly, New Town police held Wajid and recovered 1 pistol of 9 mm from his possession. Meanwhile, Taxila police recovered nabbed Zul Qarnain and recovered 1 pistol of 30 bore from his custody.

Gujjar Khan police recovered 1 pistol of 30 bore from Iqbal.

Following operation, Dhamyal police arrested Waqas and recovered 1 pistol of 30 bore from his possession. Kalar Syedan police recovered 1 pistol of 30 bore from Shahrooz and same police recovered 1 Kalashnikov from Atiq while 10 round pistol 09mm from Hasnain and city police recovered 20 round pistol of 30 bore from Hamza Younas.

Police have registered separate cases against the accused and further investigation was in progress.

Divisional SPs appreciated the performance of police teams adding that crackdown against those possessing illegal weapons would be continued.

