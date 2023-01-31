Nine held for decanting LPG Illegally

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2023 ) :Police have arrested nine accused for illegally decanting the Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) into cylinders here on Tuesday.

According to a police spokesperson, gas cylinders and decanting equipment were recovered during a crackdown.

Saddar Barooni Police arrested 02 accused Saeed and Ahmad.

Similarly, Rawat police arrested 03 accused Arsalan, Abu Bakr, Zaheer Rashid while Kahuta police arrested 03 accused Shehzad, Raffakat and Arif.

Following the operation, Jatali police held accused Abdul Masood and recovered gas cylinders and other related equipment from their possession.

Police have registered separate cases against all of them and further investigation was in progress.

SP Saddar Bilal Mehmood Sulihari said that operations will be continued against law-breaking elements.