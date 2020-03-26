Nine held for different violations in Faisalabad

The police arrested nine persons over different violations in various parts of the district during the last 24 hours

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2020 ) :The police arrested nine persons over different violations in various parts of the district during the last 24 hours.

Peoples colony police seized over 2000 kites and spools of chemical coated twine from a car on Jaranwala road.

The police have arrested four car riders and registered a case against them.

Batala Colony police arrested a shopkeeper Asif for decanting LPG illegally on Bilal road.

Police have also arrested Zafar Iqbal, Mobeen, Samiullah and Rizwan for violating tenant act.

Cases have been registered against the accused.