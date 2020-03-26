UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Nine Held For Different Violations In Faisalabad

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Thu 26th March 2020 | 04:15 PM

Nine held for different violations in Faisalabad

The police arrested nine persons over different violations in various parts of the district during the last 24 hours

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2020 ) :The police arrested nine persons over different violations in various parts of the district during the last 24 hours.

Peoples colony police seized over 2000 kites and spools of chemical coated twine from a car on Jaranwala road.

The police have arrested four car riders and registered a case against them.

Batala Colony police arrested a shopkeeper Asif for decanting LPG illegally on Bilal road.

Police have also arrested Zafar Iqbal, Mobeen, Samiullah and Rizwan for violating tenant act.

Cases have been registered against the accused.

Related Topics

LPG Police Road Car Jaranwala From

Recent Stories

Stokes hopeful for IPL 2020, prepares himself desp ..

3 minutes ago

WHO Representative Praises Russia's Coronavirus Fi ..

4 minutes ago

Iran reports 157 new virus deaths, imposes interci ..

4 minutes ago

Rs 7 bln allocated for village electrification, up ..

4 minutes ago

Bolivia Declares State of Emergency, Shuts Borders ..

1 minute ago

Pakistan reiterates call for ending Indian lockdow ..

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.