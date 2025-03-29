Nine Held For Gambling On Cards
Sumaira FH Published March 29, 2025 | 05:50 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2025) The Wah Saddar Police on Saturday held nine gamblers red-handed while playing cards with the bet amount.
According to the Rawalpindi Police spokesman, the arrested accused included Sadaf, Shahid, Suleman, Amanullah, Omar, Shuja, Shahid, Omar Farooq and Owais.
Besides the amount of Rs 32,100 at stake, six mobile phones and playing cards were recovered from the accused.
