(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jul, 2023 ) :The district police arrested nine youngsters over wheelie-doing during the last 24 hours.

A police report said here on Monday that a police team set up pickets at Canal Road and arrested Azeem, Arbab, Hamza, Ameer Talha, Usman, Majid, Mazmood, Arsalan and Ahmed.

They were sent behind bars after registration of cases.