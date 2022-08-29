UrduPoint.com

Muhammad Irfan Published August 29, 2022 | 04:30 PM

Nine held for possessing illegal arms

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2022 ) :Police have arrested nine illegal arm holders and recovered arm, ammunition and bullets from their possession during crackdown here on Monday, informed a police spokesman.

During course of action, Pirwadhi police arrested Umar and recovered 01 pistol 30 bore from his possession.

Similarly, Sadiqabad police held Muhammad Anwar and recovered 01 pistol 30 bore from his custody.

While, Taxila police nabbed 04 accused Sarosh Iftikhar, Hamza, Abdul Salam and Usman and recovered 03 pistols of 30 bore from their possession.

Following the operation, Gujjar Khan police arrested Khuram Shehzad and recovered 01 pistol of 30 bore from his custody.

Mandra police arrested 02 accused Gulfaraz and Ishtiaq and recovered 01 pistol of 30 bore from their possession while 15 round were recovered from Gulfraz.

Police have registered separate cases against all the accused and further investigation was in progress.

SSP Operations said that Crackdown against those possessing illegal arms will be continued.

