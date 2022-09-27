UrduPoint.com

Nine Held For Possessing Illegal Arms

Sumaira FH Published September 27, 2022 | 09:12 PM

The police, during a crackdown on illegal weapons, have arrested nine illegal arm holders and recovered arms and ammunition from their possession, a police spokesman informed on Tuesday

During the course of action, Waris Khan police held Wasim and recovered a 30-bore pistol from his possession.

Similarly, Bani police recovered one 30-bore pistol from Siddique, while Sadiqabad police arrested Shahbaz and recovered a 30-bore pistol from him.

Following the operation, Westridge police recovered a 222-bore rifle from Qadir, and a 44-bore rifle from Sikandar.

Naseerabad police nabbed Nazir and recovered a 30-bore pistol from his custody.

Saddar Barooni police recovered two 30-bore pistols from two different persons, whereas Patriata police held Amir Siraj and recovered a 30-bore pistol from him.

Police have registered separate cases against all the accused and further investigation was in progress.

Divisional SPs appreciated the performance of police teams, adding that crackdown against illegal arm holders would be continued without any discrimination.

