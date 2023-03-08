UrduPoint.com

Nine Held For Possessing Illegal Weapons In Rawalpindi

Sumaira FH Published March 08, 2023 | 08:50 PM

Nine held for possessing illegal weapons in Rawalpindi

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2023 ) :Police have arrested nine illegal arms holders and recovered arms, ammunition, and bullets from their possession during an operation here on Wednesday, informed a police spokesman.

Similarly, Airport Police recovered 01 pistol 30 bore from Jamshed and recovered 20 rounds of pistol 30 bore from Ali Raza.

While, Taxila police held Ahsan Shahzad and recovered 01 pistol 30 bore from his possession.

Dhamyal police recovered 01 pistol 30 bore from Sikandar, and 01 pistol 30 bore from Qasim while 01 pistol 30 bore from Eid Gul.

Following the operation, Rawat police recovered 01 pistol 30 bore from Sher Ali and 01 pistol 30 bore from Ghulam Murtaza. Police have registered separate cases against all of them and further investigation was in progress.

SSP Operations appreciated the performance of police teams adding that strict action will be continued against those possessing illegal weapons.

