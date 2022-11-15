Nine held for running gambling den

Korangi police on Tuesday arrested nine accused allegedly involved in running a gambling den from Chakra Goth area and recovered cash, playing cards and mobile phones

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2022 ) :Korangi police on Tuesday arrested nine accused allegedly involved in running a gambling den from Chakra Goth area and recovered cash, playing cards and mobile phones.

According to the spokesman for Korangi police, the Zaman Town police station conducted a raid in Chakra Goth and arrested the accused identified as Moshin, Abdul Raheem, Ghulam Abbas, Waqar, Mumtaz, Ali, Murtaza, Sudhir Ali and Murtaza Chandio.

Police recovered cash Rs. 5580, six mobile phones and playing cards from the possession of the arrested.

A case has been registered and the arrested have been handed over to investigation authorities.