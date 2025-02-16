Nine Held For Selling Loose Petrol
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 16, 2025 | 04:30 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2025) Samanabad police have arrested nine shopkeepers for selling loose petrol during the last 24 hours.
According to a report here Sunday, police took action in the Samanabad area and held Sagar, Ali, Shahzad Rashid, Sheraz, Ramazan, Abid, Akram and Ramzan. Police have registered cases against the accused and initiated legal action.
Recent Stories
Belgian government to save 30%t on costs of cabinets
International Defence Conference 2025 discusses global disruptions, defence prep ..
For UAE, security, prosperity inseparable, Minister of State for Defence Affairs
UAE extends Arab Government Excellence Award for another four years
European Union extends Operation ASPIDES mandate to safeguard Red Sea navigation
Xposure’s 4th Conservation Summit zooms in on migration’s impact on ecosyste ..
Abu Dhabi Executive Council issues resolution establishing Abu Dhabi Folk Arts C ..
UAE marks Professional Day of Nuclear and Radiation Sector Workers
Emirati Conference on Medical Education 2025 begins in Abu Dhabi
China constructs world’s first offshore floating production, storage vessel wi ..
Unstable weather conditions expected until Tuesday
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Target for early cotton sowing reviewed44 seconds ago
-
Experts stress for technology integration in education system1 minute ago
-
CTO advises motorists to get driving licence1 minute ago
-
Nine held for selling loose petrol1 minute ago
-
DPO inspects Safe City Center1 minute ago
-
16 child beggars taken into protection custody11 minutes ago
-
Woman University to host conference11 minutes ago
-
Dry weather forecast for Sindh11 minutes ago
-
Female students delegation visits CTD HQ, lauds anti-terror efforts21 minutes ago
-
Mayor Sukkur, others expresses grief over death of Shahid Bashir’s wife21 minutes ago
-
PTV Multan GM honored31 minutes ago
-
Butchers fined for selling substandard meats in Tank31 minutes ago