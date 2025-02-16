Open Menu

Nine Held For Selling Loose Petrol

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 16, 2025 | 04:30 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2025) Samanabad police have arrested nine shopkeepers for selling loose petrol during the last 24 hours.

According to a report here Sunday, police took action in the Samanabad area and held Sagar, Ali, Shahzad Rashid, Sheraz, Ramazan, Abid, Akram and Ramzan. Police have registered cases against the accused and initiated legal action.

