SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jul, 2019 ) :The Federal Investigation Agency ( FIA ) arrested eight accused involved in smuggling of precious mobile phones at the Sialkot International Airport

According to FIA officials, the FIA sent accused Nasir, Khalid, Iqbal, Mehmood, Zeeshan, Asif, Salman and Asad behind the bars after registering a case against them.