Nine held for violating renting laws

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2020 ) :The city police have registered cases against hotel manager and tenants for not providing required information to the relevant police station here Thursday.

As per detail, Civil Line police raided at a hotel and arrested the tenants Azhar ul Haq, Usman Ghani, Azhar Mehmood, Ahsan Abbas, Makhdom Syed Mumtaz Shah, Muhammad Hafeez, Hafeez Ur Rehman, Ihsan Mehmood, Raees Gul and Zubair Mehmood on violation of renting laws and residing illegally.

According to a police spokesman, the cases were registered under the Punjab Information of Temporary Residence Ordinance 2015. Under the Punjab Tenants Ordinance 2015, details of new tenants should be provided to the police within 24 hours of giving possession of the property, he added.