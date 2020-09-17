UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Nine Held For Violating Renting Laws

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Thu 17th September 2020 | 07:04 PM

Nine held for violating renting laws

The city police have registered cases against hotel manager and tenants for not providing required information to the relevant police station here Thursday

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2020 ) :The city police have registered cases against hotel manager and tenants for not providing required information to the relevant police station here Thursday.

As per detail, Civil Line police raided at a hotel and arrested the tenants Azhar ul Haq, Usman Ghani, Azhar Mehmood, Ahsan Abbas, Makhdom Syed Mumtaz Shah, Muhammad Hafeez, Hafeez Ur Rehman, Ihsan Mehmood, Raees Gul and Zubair Mehmood on violation of renting laws and residing illegally.

According to a police spokesman, the cases were registered under the Punjab Information of Temporary Residence Ordinance 2015. Under the Punjab Tenants Ordinance 2015, details of new tenants should be provided to the police within 24 hours of giving possession of the property, he added.

Related Topics

Police Punjab Police Station Hotel Usman Ghani 2015

Recent Stories

Esra Bilgic looks stunning in new picture

2 minutes ago

Sharjah’s EPAA centres welcomes 57,000 visitors ..

21 minutes ago

Virgin Atlantic to start direct flights from Lahor ..

30 minutes ago

Holistic infrastructure development; a priority of ..

51 minutes ago

Israeli Ambassador to Ukraine Calls on Kiev to Fig ..

2 minutes ago

CTP's initiates traffic rules awareness campaign

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.