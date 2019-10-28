Nine held for violating tenant act in Multan

Police arrested nine persons including a foreigner for violating tenant act during house-to-house search operation launched on Sunday night

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2019 ) : Police arrested nine persons including a foreigner for violating tenant act during house-to-house search operation launched on Sunday night.

Police said on Monday, accompanied by law enforcement agencies officials, the police team encircled Fatima Jinnah Town, Muhallah Piran and Muhallah Dera Muhammadi areas, in the precincts of Mumtazabad and Old Kotwali police stations, respectively and arrested nine persons for violating tenant act.

During the operation, the police targeted dozens of houses and made biometric identification of 65 persons.

Further investigation was underway.