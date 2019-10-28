UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Nine Held For Violating Tenant Act In Multan

Muhammad Irfan 51 seconds ago Mon 28th October 2019 | 05:29 PM

Nine held for violating tenant act in Multan

Police arrested nine persons including a foreigner for violating tenant act during house-to-house search operation launched on Sunday night

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2019 ) : Police arrested nine persons including a foreigner for violating tenant act during house-to-house search operation launched on Sunday night.

Police said on Monday, accompanied by law enforcement agencies officials, the police team encircled Fatima Jinnah Town, Muhallah Piran and Muhallah Dera Muhammadi areas, in the precincts of Mumtazabad and Old Kotwali police stations, respectively and arrested nine persons for violating tenant act.

During the operation, the police targeted dozens of houses and made biometric identification of 65 persons.

Further investigation was underway.

Related Topics

Police Fatima Jinnah Sunday

Recent Stories

TCLHolds Second Football Gaming Tournament

30 seconds ago

Indus River System Authority (IRSA) releases 56,60 ..

45 seconds ago

Rupee gains 04 paisa against US dollar

8 minutes ago

Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) gains 204 points to ..

47 seconds ago

Prime Minister Imran Khan chairs meeting on law, o ..

48 seconds ago

Two bootleggers held in Multan

50 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.