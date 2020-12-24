Nine held over aerial firing, fireworks during wedding ceremony

Police have arrested nine accused over aerial firing, fireworks and violation of Sound System Act during a wedding ceremony, recovered illegal weapons, ammunition, fireworks items and sound system from their possession

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2020 ) :Police have arrested nine accused over aerial firing, fireworks and violation of Sound System Act during a wedding ceremony, recovered illegal weapons, ammunition, fireworks items and sound system from their possession.

According to details, SHO Ratta Amral Police Station conducted a raid and netted nine accused namely Muhammad Azam, Hamza Khursheed, Saad Malik, Zahid Mehmood, Umar Saeed, Shakeel Muhammad, Muhammad Shafique, Shah Zaib and Muhammad Farooq who were allegedly involved in heavy aerial firing and fireworks during a wedding ceremony.

Police also recovered two Kalashnikovs, a 9mm pistol, three 30 bore pistols, ammunition and fireworks items from their possession.

Separate cases have been registered against all the accused while further investigations are underway.

Superintendent Police Rawal appreciated police party and directed to continue operation against lawbreakers.