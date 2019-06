Police arrested nine accused from various parts of the district on the charge of electricity theft

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2019 ) : Police arrested nine accused from various parts of the district on the charge of electricity theft.

On the report of Gepco officials, the teams of various police stations arrested Saifur Rehman, Waqar, Munawar, Ilyas, Riaz, Shahid, Safdar, Riaz and Ghulam Mustafa for pilfering electricity.

Cases have been registered against the accused.