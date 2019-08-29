Nine held over gas decanting, selling petrol

The police arrested nine persons from various parts of city on the charge of gas decanting and selling loose petrol

Police said here Thursday that Shahzad was arrested from Shadab Pulli, Asif from Saddar Bazaar, Maqsood Ahmed from Kabootran Wala Chowk, Arshad Mahmood from Sitara Colony, Abdul Sattar from Chak No 73-JB, Muhammad Saeed from Chak No 465-GB and Farooq from Tandlianwala Road over refilling the LPG.

Mubarak Ali was arrested from Ghousia Chowk and Sheraz Hussain from Raja Chowk over selling petrol. Separate cases were registered against accused.