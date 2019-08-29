UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Nine Held Over Gas Decanting, Selling Petrol

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Thu 29th August 2019 | 02:25 PM

Nine held over gas decanting, selling petrol

The police arrested nine persons from various parts of city on the charge of gas decanting and selling loose petrol

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2019 ) -:The police arrested nine persons from various parts of city on the charge of gas decanting and selling loose petrol.

Police said here Thursday that Shahzad was arrested from Shadab Pulli, Asif from Saddar Bazaar, Maqsood Ahmed from Kabootran Wala Chowk, Arshad Mahmood from Sitara Colony, Abdul Sattar from Chak No 73-JB, Muhammad Saeed from Chak No 465-GB and Farooq from Tandlianwala Road over refilling the LPG.

Mubarak Ali was arrested from Ghousia Chowk and Sheraz Hussain from Raja Chowk over selling petrol. Separate cases were registered against accused.

Related Topics

LPG Petrol Police Road Tandlianwala Saddar Gas From

Recent Stories

EU to provide additional $55.4 million to Nigeria

6 minutes ago

Russian Designer Finds Way to Get Fighter Helicopt ..

6 minutes ago

Israel arrests 20 Palestinians in the West Bank ra ..

17 minutes ago

Steps being taken to ensuring 'ease of doing busin ..

5 minutes ago

Ukrainian Lawmaker Expects Russia, Ukraine to Exch ..

5 minutes ago

Exemplary peace maintain during Moharram: Abdul Kh ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.