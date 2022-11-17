Nine held; over nine kg narcotics recovered

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2022 ) :Rawalpindi police arrested 9 suspects and recovered more than 9 kg of drugs from their possession while taking action against suspected drug dealers.

A police spokesperson said that Rawat police arrested Haider for possessing 2420 grams of heroin, Asif for possessing 1420 grams of hashish, and Murtaza for possessing 220 grams of hashish.

Pirwadhai police arrested Imran on recovery of 1390 grams of charras while Waleed was sent behind bars for carrying 1200 grams of charras.

Gujar Khan police arrested an accused, namely Numan, and seized 2440 grams of charras. He further said that other accused were also arrested for drug possession.

The spokesperson said that separate cases had been registered against all suspects while further investigations were underway.

Divisional Superintendents of Police directed the police officers to accelerate ongoing operations against drug peddlers, bootleggers, and other lawbreakers.