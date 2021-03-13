Nine held with contraband

(@FahadShabbir)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2021 ) :Police arrested nine accused and recovered narcotics and weapons from their possession.

Police said on Saturday that during continued drive against drug pushers and criminals, the teams of different police stations conducted raids within their jurisdiction and arrested 9 accused and recovered 1.

253 kg hashish, 70 liters liquor, 3 pistols 30 bore and a rifle 7mm from them.

The accused were identified as Ajmal, Zahid, Tariq, Hussnain, Riyasat Ali, Abdul Ghaffar, Hayyat, Adeel and another.

Cases have been registered against the accused.

Further investigation was underway.