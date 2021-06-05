Nine held with contraband

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2021 ) :Police claimed on Saturday to have arrested nine criminals and recovered narcotics and weapons from their possession.

The teams of various police stations conducted raids within their jurisdiction and arrested Nasir, Faqeer Hussain, Ramzan, Kamran and others and recovered 1.25 kg hashish, 20 liter liquor, six pistols and a gunfrom them.

Police have registered cases against the accused.