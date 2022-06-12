Nine held with contraband

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2022 ) :The district police on Saturday claimed to have arrested nine drug pushers and recovered narcotics as well as weapons from them.

The teams of various police stations conducted raids within their jurisdiction and arrested -- Ahsan, Nisar, Nawaz, Imran, Kamran, Anwar and others, besides recovered 1.

1-kg hashish, 65-litre liquor and three pistols from their possession.

Police had registered separate cases and started investigation.