UrduPoint.com

Nine Held With Contraband

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 13, 2022 | 02:50 PM

Nine held with contraband

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2022 ) :Police claimed on Saturday to have arrested nine accused and recovered liquor and illegal weapons from them.

On the direction of DPO Muhammad Tariq Aziz, teams of various police stations conducted raids and arrested 9 criminals and recovered 35 liter liquor, 3 pistols 30-bore, 2 rifles 44 bore and a gun 12-bore from their possession.

The accused were identified as Asad, Iqbal, Irfan, Shan, Ali, Sajid, Aqeel,Ghulam Yasin and Asif.

Cases have been registered against the outlaws.

