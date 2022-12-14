UrduPoint.com

Nine Held With Contraband

Umer Jamshaid Published December 14, 2022 | 04:40 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2022 ) :Police claimed on Wednesday to have arrested nine robbers of three gangs and recovered illicit weapons and booty from their possession.

On a tip-off, Thikriwala police conducted a raid and arrested 3 dacoits including ring a leader Majid and his two accomplices- Asad and Ahmad and recovered two motorcycles, three pistols, two mobile phones, cash and other items from their possession.

Similarly, Dijkot police arrested two dacoits identified as Maratab Ali and Mazhar with a motorcycle, two pistols, mobile phones, cash and other valuables.

Sargodha Road police arrested four dacoits including ring leader Ateequr Rehman, Sabtain, Sajjad Hussain and Abdur Rehman and recovered four motorcycles, illicit weapons, cash, mobile phones and other valuables from their possession.

The outlaws were wanted by police in a number of dacoity, robbery and otherheinous crimes cases.

Further investigation was underway.

