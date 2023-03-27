UrduPoint.com

Nine Held With Contraband

Sumaira FH Published March 27, 2023 | 03:00 PM

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2023 ) :Police on Monday arrested nine drug pushers and recovered narcotics, liquor and illegal weapons from them.

In a crackdown against drug peddlers and criminal elements, the police raided different areas of the district and arrested Talal Nadeem, Arsalan aka Shani, Hamyoun, Amjad, Maqsood, Tariq, Ehsanul Haq, Mubarik Aliand Hamad Raza with 5.

243kg hashish, 65 bottles of liquor and illicit weapons.

Cases have been registered against the accused.

