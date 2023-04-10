Nine held with contraband

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2023 ) :Police claimed on Monday to have arrested nine accused and recovered narcotics and illegal weapons from their possession.

During a drive against drug peddlers and weapons holders, teams of various police stations conducted raids within their jurisdiction and arrested nine accused identified as Chaand, Imtiaz, Ali, Umar, Ahsan, Sadam, Waqar, Osama and Ali and recovered 540 gram hashish, 65 liters liquor and 6 pistols 30 bore from them.

Cases have been registered against the accused.

Further investigation was underway.