Nine held with contraband

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2023 ) :Police on Tuesday claimed to have arrested nine accused and recovered narcotics and illegal weapons from their possession.

During a drive against criminals, teams of different police stations conducted raids within the areas of their jurisdiction and arrested nine accused identified as Adnan, Pervaiz, Wajid, Sher, Hussnain, Aziz, Zain, Amjad and Sadam and recovered 400 gram hashish, 15 bottles liquor, 4 pistol 30 bore and arifle 7mm from them.

Cases have been registered against the accused.