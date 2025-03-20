Nine Held With Contraband
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 20, 2025 | 03:50 PM
LODHRAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2025) Police claimed on Thursday to have arrested nine suspects involved
in various crimes and recovered contraband from their possession.
The police recovered 1.06 kg hashish, 237 liters liquor, two revolvers,
and four bullets from the suspects.
The police also apprehended 18 proclaimed offenders, three court
absconders, and three targeted offenders.
Cases have been registered against the criminals.
