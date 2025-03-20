Open Menu

Nine Held With Contraband

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 20, 2025 | 03:50 PM

Nine held with contraband

LODHRAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2025) Police claimed on Thursday to have arrested nine suspects involved

in various crimes and recovered contraband from their possession.

The police recovered 1.06 kg hashish, 237 liters liquor, two revolvers,

and four bullets from the suspects.

The police also apprehended 18 proclaimed offenders, three court

absconders, and three targeted offenders.

Cases have been registered against the criminals.

