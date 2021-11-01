Nine Held With Contraband In Faisalabad
Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Mon 01st November 2021 | 04:49 PM
Police claimed on Monday to have arrested 9 criminals and recovered drug and illegal weapons from their possession.
The police arrested 4 drug pushers and recovered 1.6 kg hashish and 10 litres liquor from their possessio
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2021 ) :Police claimed on Monday to have arrested 9 criminals and recovered drug and illegal weapons from their possession.
The police arrested 4 drug pushers and recovered 1.6 kg hashish and 10 litres liquor from their possession.
In a crackdown against illegal weapons, police arrested 5 people and recovered 5 pistols, a repeater anda number of bullets from them.
Further investigation was underway.