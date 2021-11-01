Nine held with contraband in faisalabad

Police claimed on Monday to have arrested 9 criminals and recovered drug and illegal weapons from their possession.

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2021 ) :Police claimed on Monday to have arrested 9 criminals and recovered drug and illegal weapons from their possession.

In a crackdown against illegal weapons, police arrested 5 people and recovered 5 pistols, a repeater anda number of bullets from them.

Further investigation was underway.