Open Menu

Nine Held With Drugs, Weapons

Muhammad Irfan Published January 20, 2024 | 05:10 PM

Nine held with drugs, weapons

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2024) Police arrested nine alleged criminals on Saturday and recovered narcotics and weapons from them.

Police said that during an ongoing drive against drug peddlers and criminals, teams of different police stations conducted raids in their jurisdictions and arrested nine criminals and recovered 1.

8 kg hashish, 30 liter liquor and four pistols.

The accused were identified as Umar, Shahreyar, Ali, Arif, Sajid, Tasawar, Imran, Rehman and Tasawar.

Police registered separate cases against the accused and started investigations.

Related Topics

Police Criminals From

Recent Stories

America is truly a strategic partner of Pakistan. ..

America is truly a strategic partner of Pakistan. Khawaja Rameez Hasan

28 minutes ago
 IMF acknowledges stability in Pakistan's economic ..

IMF acknowledges stability in Pakistan's economic activity

2 hours ago
 Pakistan seeks friendly ties with all countries: C ..

Pakistan seeks friendly ties with all countries: Caretaker PM

2 hours ago
 Shaheen reveals reason behind consecutive fourth ..

Shaheen reveals reason behind consecutive fourth loss against New Zealand.

3 hours ago
 ATC adjourns bail pleas of Shah Mahmood Qureshi,Sh ..

ATC adjourns bail pleas of Shah Mahmood Qureshi,Sheikh Rasheed until Jan 24

4 hours ago
 LPG prices surge once again during winter season

LPG prices surge once again during winter season

4 hours ago
Shoaik Malik ties the knot with actress Sana Javed

Shoaik Malik ties the knot with actress Sana Javed

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 January 2024

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 January 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 January 2024

9 hours ago
 Bowlers impress at all three venues in fourth roun ..

Bowlers impress at all three venues in fourth round of National Women's T20

22 hours ago
 PCB introduces retainers for Women Panel of Umpire ..

PCB introduces retainers for Women Panel of Umpires

22 hours ago
 Lion may hide again to see public passion, Bilawal ..

Lion may hide again to see public passion, Bilawal sarcastically targets Nawaz

23 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan