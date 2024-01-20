Nine Held With Drugs, Weapons
Muhammad Irfan Published January 20, 2024 | 05:10 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2024) Police arrested nine alleged criminals on Saturday and recovered narcotics and weapons from them.
Police said that during an ongoing drive against drug peddlers and criminals, teams of different police stations conducted raids in their jurisdictions and arrested nine criminals and recovered 1.
8 kg hashish, 30 liter liquor and four pistols.
The accused were identified as Umar, Shahreyar, Ali, Arif, Sajid, Tasawar, Imran, Rehman and Tasawar.
Police registered separate cases against the accused and started investigations.
Recent Stories
America is truly a strategic partner of Pakistan. Khawaja Rameez Hasan
IMF acknowledges stability in Pakistan's economic activity
Pakistan seeks friendly ties with all countries: Caretaker PM
Shaheen reveals reason behind consecutive fourth loss against New Zealand.
ATC adjourns bail pleas of Shah Mahmood Qureshi,Sheikh Rasheed until Jan 24
LPG prices surge once again during winter season
Shoaik Malik ties the knot with actress Sana Javed
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 January 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 January 2024
Bowlers impress at all three venues in fourth round of National Women's T20
PCB introduces retainers for Women Panel of Umpires
Lion may hide again to see public passion, Bilawal sarcastically targets Nawaz
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Common headaches tied to work stress: Dr Suhail Yaseen5 minutes ago
-
Mushaal deeply saddened over Yasin’s uncle demise15 minutes ago
-
250-bed Nusrat Fateh Ali Hospital to be functional from 25th: DC15 minutes ago
-
Admission date extended for HSSC exams15 minutes ago
-
Restoration of 20 beds ward at LRH demanded25 minutes ago
-
CM Balochistan visits Sibi to review polls arrangements25 minutes ago
-
Election 2024 brings boom to floriculture business in KP25 minutes ago
-
ECP starts issuing postal ballot papers to eligible voters25 minutes ago
-
Boiler sealed over pollution35 minutes ago
-
Bilawal strongly condemns firing at PPP corner meeting, attack on its election office45 minutes ago
-
Aneeq Ahmad for establishing harmony based society45 minutes ago
-
Punjab Agri Deptt offers cash prizes on maximum per acre wheat production1 hour ago