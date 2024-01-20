Nine held with drugs, weapons

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2024) Police arrested nine alleged criminals on Saturday and recovered narcotics and weapons from them.

Police said that during an ongoing drive against drug peddlers and criminals, teams of different police stations conducted raids in their jurisdictions and arrested nine criminals and recovered 1.

8 kg hashish, 30 liter liquor and four pistols.

The accused were identified as Umar, Shahreyar, Ali, Arif, Sajid, Tasawar, Imran, Rehman and Tasawar.

Police registered separate cases against the accused and started investigations.