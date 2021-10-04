UrduPoint.com

Nine Held With Drugs, Weapons In Muzaffargarh

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2021 ) :Police Monday claimed to have arrested nine criminals and recovered drugs and illegal weapons from their possession during a crackdown launched by the district police.

According to police sources, special crackdown was being conducted against criminals across the district on daily basis to eradicate crime from the district.

The police arrested nine criminals and recovered 39 litre local made wine, 180 grams Hashish, three pistols 30-bore, one repeater and rounds from their possession.

The police have also apprehended a proclaimed offender wanted to police in different cases of dacoity, robbery, theft and other crimes during the crackdown.

Separate cases have been registered against the criminals with the concerned police stations, police sources added.

